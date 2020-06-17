Wednesday, June 17th | 25 Sivan 5780

June 17, 2020 10:54 am
0

Northern Israeli Woman Describes ‘Terrifying’ Encounter With Infiltrator From Lebanon

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

An Israeli soldier stands near the border with Lebanon, Dec. 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun / File.

A woman from the town of Shlomi in northern Israel described on Wednesday her encounter with an infiltrator from Lebanon, calling it “terrifying.”

The border-crosser succeeded in entering Shlomi, but was eventually tracked down and detained by the IDF. It was later determined he was a migrant worker, not a terrorist as initially feared.

The unnamed Shlomi resident told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that she awoke in the early morning hours on Wednesday, saying, “There were lots of flares, I realized something wasn’t right.”

“I received a text saying it was some kind of exercise, but it didn’t satisfy me,” she added. “I got out of bed and sent a message to the security officer that I was awake, and that I had two girls at home. They came with forces that began to patrol here. It was crazy.”

The resident said that she was able to see the infiltrator in her yard, but he “was below me and didn’t see that I saw him.”

“At one point, I noticed a figure hiding close to the wall that surrounds my house, I saw him very close,” she recalled. “He was behind a tree and I was above. I realized it was an infiltration and not an exercise. At some point he saw me and fled. I wanted to know where he was escaping to, but he disappeared.”

“Thank God, it was not an armed terrorist with the purpose of attacking or kidnapping, because I was very close to him,” she stated.

The resident described the encounter as “a nightmare, terrifying.”

