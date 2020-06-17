Palestinian Authority Erases, Replaces 2,000 Years of Jewish History in Music Video

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority has been re-broadcasting a music video on its official television channel erasing and replacing 2,000 years of Jewish history with its own, a media research organization reported on Sunday.

According to the Palestinian Media Watch report, the video, which has been broadcast hundreds of times on PA-TV since 2012, portrays the Palestinians as an indigenous people struggling against foreign rulers for two millennia, though Palestinian nationalism began in the 20th century, with some historians arguing that it only began in the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War.

In the clip, Israel is presented as the last “foreign ruler,” which will be defeated by Muslim forces, represented by Muslim conqueror Saladin. Jewish presence in Israel is presented as the last in a chain of foreign conquerers who will be removed when the land is liberated by Muslims.

The music video shows a woman dressed in white, who represents the Palestinians experiencing their “history” in the land—which is actual Jewish history.

