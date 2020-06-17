Palestinian Authority Erases, Replaces 2,000 Years of Jewish History in Music Video

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 28, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Issam Rimawi / Pool / File.
JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority has been re-broadcasting a music video on its official television channel erasing and replacing 2,000 years of Jewish history with its own, a media research organization reported on Sunday.
According to the Palestinian Media Watch report, the video, which has been broadcast hundreds of times on PA-TV since 2012, portrays the Palestinians as an indigenous people struggling against foreign rulers for two millennia, though Palestinian nationalism began in the 20th century, with some historians arguing that it only began in the aftermath of the 1967 Six-Day War.
In the clip, Israel is presented as the last “foreign ruler,” which will be defeated by Muslim forces, represented by Muslim conqueror Saladin. Jewish presence in Israel is presented as the last in a chain of foreign conquerers who will be removed when the land is liberated by Muslims.
The music video shows a woman dressed in white, who represents the Palestinians experiencing their “history” in the land—which is actual Jewish history.
The musical fabrication begins in a period predating the Roman conquest of Judea and the destruction of the Temple in 70 CE. The woman in the clip is seen running away from four foreign invaders: an ancient Roman soldier, a Crusader, a British soldier and lastly a Jew.
In the final scene, the woman stops fleeing when a man on a horse—the “new” Muslim conqueror, Saladin, who defeated the Crusaders—extends his hand and helps her to the top of a hill. He represents the coming Muslim savior who will “liberate Palestine” from Jewish-Israeli rule.