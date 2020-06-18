Thursday, June 18th | 26 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Praised by Top Jewish Group for Contributing Another 60 Million Euros to Preservation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Site

Sheba Medical Center Names Intel Winner of Covid-19 Data Challenge

Biden Opens 13-Point Advantage as Trump Popularity Drops to Seven-Month Low: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

UK Says China and Russia Trying to Exploit Coronavirus Crisis

Netanyahu Was ‘Dubious’ Over Key Mideast Peacemaking Role Assigned to Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, Former Adviser Bolton Reveals in New Book

10 Israeli Companies Banking on 5G Success

Report: German Intelligence Reveals Iran Still Seeking Nuclear Weapons

EU Approves ‘Open Skies’ Agreement With Israel

EU Pulls Palestinian Group’s Funding Over Refusal to Renounce Terror Ties

Israeli Finance Minister: ‘No Room’ for Another Full COVID-19 Lockdown

June 18, 2020 9:50 am
0

EU Pulls Palestinian Group’s Funding Over Refusal to Renounce Terror Ties

avatar by JNS.org

European Union flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels. Photo: Amio Cajander via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A Palestinian group promoting the BDS movement has lost its funding from the European Union, after refusing to renounce ties with Palestinian groups linked to terrorism.

The EU on Friday informed the BADIL Resource Center for Palestinian Refugee Rights in an official letter that it was canceling €1.7 million ($1.9 million) in funding for a three-year joint project titled, “Mobilizing for Justice in Jerusalem,” over the group’s objection to an anti-terrorism clause in the grant agreement.

“Based on your reply, we conclude that Badil cannot abide by the General Conditions as they stand and we are therefore obliged to consider your application no longer valid,” the EU letter stated, according to Badil.

According to BADIL’s website, the goal of the project was “enhancing the resilience of the Palestinians and highlighting Israeli human rights violations and international crimes in Jerusalem.”

Related coverage

June 18, 2020 12:38 pm
0

Germany Praised by Top Jewish Group for Contributing Another 60 Million Euros to Preservation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Site

Germany said this week that it would provide an additional 60 million euros for the preservation of the remains of...

The EU introduced the so-called anti-terrorism clause to its contracts with Palestinian NGOS in 2019, according to NGO Monitor. The clause (Annex G.2, Annex II, Article 1.5 bis) stipulates, “Grant beneficiaries and contractors must ensure that there is no detection of subcontractors, natural persons, including participants to workshops and/or trainings and recipients of financial support to third parties, in the lists of EU restrictive measures.”

These lists include EU-designated terrorist groups, including Hamas, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

In December 2019, multiple Palestinian NGOs launched the “Palestinian National Campaign to Reject Conditional Funding,” claiming that the groups on the EU list were “Palestinian political and resistance factions.”

This marks the first time that the European Union has cancelled funding to a Palestinian organization over the clause.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.