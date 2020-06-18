Israel Wishes Beatles Legend Paul McCartney a Happy 78th Birthday

Beatles legend Paul McCartney turned 78 on Thursday, and the State of Israel was among those sending well-wishes to the British rocker.

“Happy Birthday and Mazal Tov, Sir @PaulMcCartney!” the Israeli Embassy in the UK tweeted. “Your 2008 concert in @Israel was incredible and we loved your Hey Jude singalong with everyone holding up lighters!”

“We can’t wait to have you back again,” it added.

Facing down BDS pressure, McCartney performed in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park in September 2008, in honor of Israel’s 60th birthday.

“I do what I think and I have many friends who support Israel,” McCartney told the Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot at the time.

Watch McCartney perform “Hey Jude” in Tel Aviv in 2008 below: