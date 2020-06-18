Thursday, June 18th | 26 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Retweets Antisemitic Author’s Attack on Former Adviser John Bolton

Germany Praised by Top Jewish Group for Contributing Another 60 Million Euros to Preservation of Auschwitz-Birkenau Site

Sheba Medical Center Names Intel Winner of Covid-19 Data Challenge

Biden Opens 13-Point Advantage as Trump Popularity Drops to Seven-Month Low: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

UK Says China and Russia Trying to Exploit Coronavirus Crisis

Netanyahu Was ‘Dubious’ Over Key Mideast Peacemaking Role Assigned to Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, Former Adviser Bolton Reveals in New Book

10 Israeli Companies Banking on 5G Success

Report: German Intelligence Reveals Iran Still Seeking Nuclear Weapons

EU Approves ‘Open Skies’ Agreement With Israel

EU Pulls Palestinian Group’s Funding Over Refusal to Renounce Terror Ties

June 18, 2020 9:55 am
0

Report: German Intelligence Reveals Iran Still Seeking Nuclear Weapons

avatar by JNS.org

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Iran remains intent on obtaining nuclear weapons, a German intelligence service document released on Monday reveals.

According to a section of the 181-page Baden-Württemberg state intelligence agency document titled, “Proliferation,” Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Syria are “still pursuing” nuclear weapons technology, Fox News reported.

“They aim to complete existing arsenals, perfect the range, applicability and effectiveness of their weapons and develop new weapon systems. They try to obtain the necessary products and relevant know-how, among other things, through illegal procurement efforts in Germany,” the document said.

The document also refers to illicit attempts by Tehran to obtain technology for the development of weapons of mass destruction.

Related coverage

June 18, 2020 1:18 pm
0

Trump Retweets Antisemitic Author’s Attack on Former Adviser John Bolton

The list of controversial personalities retweeted by President Donald Trump gained one more name on Thursday, when the US leader...

“Procurement attempts relevant to proliferation were also observed in 2019, which also affected companies in Baden-Württemberg. Since then, it has become even more difficult for affected companies to assess whether the business is still lawful or whether it is already violating sanctions regulations,” the document said.

The document also warns about Iran’s ongoing attempts to gain technological know-how from German colleges and research centers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.