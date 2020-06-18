Report: German Intelligence Reveals Iran Still Seeking Nuclear Weapons

JNS.org – Iran remains intent on obtaining nuclear weapons, a German intelligence service document released on Monday reveals.

According to a section of the 181-page Baden-Württemberg state intelligence agency document titled, “Proliferation,” Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Syria are “still pursuing” nuclear weapons technology, Fox News reported.

“They aim to complete existing arsenals, perfect the range, applicability and effectiveness of their weapons and develop new weapon systems. They try to obtain the necessary products and relevant know-how, among other things, through illegal procurement efforts in Germany,” the document said.

The document also refers to illicit attempts by Tehran to obtain technology for the development of weapons of mass destruction.

“Procurement attempts relevant to proliferation were also observed in 2019, which also affected companies in Baden-Württemberg. Since then, it has become even more difficult for affected companies to assess whether the business is still lawful or whether it is already violating sanctions regulations,” the document said.

The document also warns about Iran’s ongoing attempts to gain technological know-how from German colleges and research centers.