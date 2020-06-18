West Virginia Democratic Party Calls for GOP to Censure Candidate for Antisemitism

JNS.org – The West Virginia State Democratic Party is calling for the state’s GOP to condemn “antisemitic hate speech spread by Robert Karnes,” a Republican state senate candidate.

Karnes, a former West Virginia state senator, won the June 9 primary against incumbent Sen. John Pitsenbarger.

According to the Democratic Party in a Facebook post, Karnes, in a conversation with Mike Pushkin, a Democratic Jewish member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, “pushed a false conspiracy theory that George Soros made his fortune by ‘selling Jews to the Nazis.’ ”

Karnes said that since Pushkin was a Jew, like billionaire liberal activist Soros, Pushkin could “be like George.”