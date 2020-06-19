Actress Helen Mirren to Host Free Online Concert by Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Friday, June 19th | 27 Sivan 5780

June 19, 2020 12:24 pm
0

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Helen Mirren. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Academy Award-winning British actress Helen Mirren will host later this month a free online concert by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO), organized as part of a global fundraising gala to help cover financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The online concert will take place on June 28 and prior registration is required.

The showcase will feature performances by the orchestra’s new conductor, Maestro Lahav Shani, as well as former IPO conductor Maestro Zubin Mehta, Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth, Itzhak Perlman, Yefim Bronfman, Sir András Schiff, Gil and Adèle Shaham, Maestro Gianandrea Noseda, Chen Reiss, Martin Fröst and Evgeny Kissin.

“Following the cancellation of many of the IPO’s performances and fundraising events throughout the world, the IPO Global Gala will raise vital funds to ensure that we can keep the music playing, showcasing musical excellence and bringing a message of peace and harmony,” the IPO said.

Viewers will be able to donate online throughout the event.

