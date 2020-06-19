Friday, June 19th | 27 Sivan 5780

June 19, 2020 9:45 am
California Police Investigate Toppled Fountain Attached to Holocaust Memorial

Santa Rosa Holocaust Memorial Fountain in California. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A Holocaust memorial fountain in Santa Rosa, Calif., was vandalized this week.

The fountain at Santa Rosa Memorial Park was “toppled onto the ground in pieces,” reported The Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The memorial was built in 2016 by Daniel Judd in honor of his parents, Emil and Lillian Judd. His mother, Lillian, was a Holocaust survivor who died at age 92 from complications related to a stroke that year.

Behind the fountain, which can be used as a hand-washing station, is a mosaic and list of 12 Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

Judd told The Santa Rosa Press Democrat that he was worried that the fountain was damaged with ill intentions.

“That’s what led up to the Holocaust and genocides—people hating and getting angry,” he said. “Mom always spoke about forgiveness. It’s sad to see somebody or a group of people would go and tear it down.”

Police are investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

