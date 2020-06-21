Mothers, Daughters Glorify Terrorism in Popular Palestinian Song

JNS.org – An old video clip that was rebroadcast recently on the Palestinian Authority’s official television station shows mothers and daughters on a bus trip from Jerusalem to Amman, Jordan, singing about the glories of terrorism, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Thursday.

The clip of the song—made popular after it was performed at a cultural festival in 2010—was played on PA-TV in early June, and included the lyrics: “From my wounds, my weapon has emerged/O, our revolution, my weapon has emerged/There is no force in the world that can remove the weapon from my hand/My weapon has emerged. My weapon has emerged.”

According to PMW, the following additional stanza, which encourages martyrdom, was omitted from the June 2 broadcast: “He who offers his blood does not care/ If his blood flows upon the ground/As the weapon of the revolution is in my hand/So my presence will be forced [upon Israel].”