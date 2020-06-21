Sunday, June 21st | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia’s Putin Says He May Seek Another Term if Constitutional Changes Passed

Watchdog Group Slams UN Human Rights Council After Presentation of ‘Blacklist’ of Companies Doing Business in Settlements

Impeaching US Attorney General Barr ‘Waste of Time,’ Top Democrat Nadler Says

Zeev Sternhell, Leading Voice of Israeli Left, Dies at 85

Britain Says Stabbing ‘Atrocity’ in Town Park Was Terrorism

Singapore Is Hungry for Israeli Tech to Help It Meet Its Food Sustainability Goals

Six Israeli Companies Selected as Tech Pioneers by World Economic Forum

Israel’s Ambassador to UK Reflects on Global Issues, Namely Iran, Before Leaving Office

Mothers, Daughters Glorify Terrorism in Popular Palestinian Song

Palestinians Put West Bank Cities on Lockdown Following Spike in Coronavirus Cases

June 21, 2020 7:55 pm
0

Russia’s Putin Says He May Seek Another Term if Constitutional Changes Passed

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with health workers at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 20, 2020. Photo: Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS.P

Vladimir Putin is considering running for a new term as Russia’s president if voters approve constitutional changes that would enable him to do so, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying in an interview on Sunday.

Russia will hold a nationwide vote from June 25 to July 1 on proposed changes to the constitution, including an amendment that would allow Putin to seek two more six-year terms as president when his current mandate ends in 2024.

Opponents say the reforms are designed to allow Putin to keep power until 2036 and amount to a constitutional coup. The Kremlin says they are needed to strengthen the role of parliament and improve social policy and public administration.

“I do not rule out the possibility of running for office, if this (option) comes up in the constitution. We’ll see,” Putin was quoted as saying in an interview with state TV that was shown in Russia’s far east before airing in western Russia. “I have not decided anything for myself yet.”

Related coverage

June 21, 2020 12:44 pm
0

Impeaching US Attorney General Barr ‘Waste of Time,’ Top Democrat Nadler Says

US Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had investigated...

The changes that Russians will vote on, already approved by parliament and the Constitutional Court, would reset Putin’s presidential term tally to zero. He would not be able to seek a new term under current constitutional limits.

The changes are widely expected to be approved in the vote.

Putin, who has been in power for two decades and is now 67, suggested the hunt for a candidate to succeed him could become a distraction if he does not run again.

“If this doesn’t happen, then in about two years – and I know this from personal experience – the normal rhythm of work of many parts of government will be replaced by a search for possible successors,” Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

“We must be working, not looking for successors,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.