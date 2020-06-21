Sunday, June 21st | 29 Sivan 5780

June 21, 2020 12:43 pm
Zeev Sternhell, Leading Voice of Israeli Left, Dies at 85

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Zeev Sternhell in Berlin in 2016. Photo: Alexander Böhm via Wikicommons.

Zeev Sternhell, a leading Israeli expert in the study of fascism and a prominent voice in a fading Israeli left-wing, which he lamented was too weak to overcome ultra-nationalism, died on Sunday. He was 85.

Sternhell, a Holocaust survivor and political science professor at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, which announced his death, long opposed Israeli settlement-building on land Palestinians seek for a state.

He cautioned that Israeli democracy was being put at risk by pro-settlement government policies towards the Palestinians.

“The left is no longer capable of overcoming the toxic ultra-nationalism that has evolved here, the kind whose European strain almost wiped out a majority of the Jewish people,” Sternhell wrote in the left-wing Haaretz newspaper in 2018.

In 2008, the year he won the prestigious Israel Prize, Sternhell was slightly wounded by a pipe bomb planted at his Jerusalem home by an ultra-nationalist.

Born in Poland, Sternhell survived the Nazi Holocaust by living under an assumed identity as a Catholic. After World War II, he lived in France and immigrated to Israel in 1951 at the age of 16.

In his 1989 book, The Birth of Fascist Ideology, Sternhell said fascism had deep roots in European civilization.

In The Founding Myths of Israel, published in 1995, he wrote that socialist principles espoused by the state’s founders as key to creating a just society were consistently subverted by a real agenda of nationalist political goals.

