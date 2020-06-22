House GOP Leadership Circulates Letter in Support of Israeli Annexation

JNS.org – Republican leadership in the US House of Representatives has been circulating a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in support of Israel expected to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, according to a copy of the letter obtained by JNS.

The letter, signed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), emphasizes support for Israel and its right to make its own decisions.

It also fires back against Democratic letters and other statements against annexation, including warnings that the move would undermine the US-Israel relationship.

The House GOP message expresses support for the Trump administration’s “Peace to Prosperity” Mideast plan, which Israel accepted and the Palestinians rejected.

“We are aware of and deeply concerned by threats being expressed by some to retaliate against Israel as it makes decisions to ensure defensible borders,” states the GOP letter. “It is shortsighted to threaten relations with Israel, a longtime friend and critical ally that shares our democratic values.”

The Israeli government plans to enact annexation starting July 1.