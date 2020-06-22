Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Holocaust Memorial in Vienna

Israel’s ‘Corona Cabinet’ Approves New Restrictions, as Economy Continues to Take Hit

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Belgium Curbing Religious Freedom With Ban on Kosher Slaughter, Top European Rabbi Says

Trump Says He Would Consider Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro but Has ‘Turned Them Down’: Axios

Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on the Longest Day of the Year

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

Iran May Offer Discounts to Lure Airlines to Fly Through Its Airspace

Israel’s Trains Back on Track Following Three-Month Hiatus

Tel Aviv Mayor Says City to Recognize, Grant Benefits to Same-Sex Couples

June 22, 2020 10:23 am
0

IDF Chief of Staff: Iran Now the Most Dangerous Country in the Region

avatar by JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during an event honoring outstanding reservists, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on July 1, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned on Sunday that “Iran has become the most dangerous country in the Middle East.”

Speaking at a ceremony at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv marking a change in the leadership of the IDF Planning Directorate, Kochavi said the threat Iran poses to the entire Middle East extends beyond its quest to acquire nuclear weapons.

The Islamic Republic “has made considerable progress in its nuclear program, but the nuclear [threat] is no longer the only threat,” said Kochavi. “True, [Iran] is in the third circle [of threat], but it is most influential in the first and second circles.”

The IDF defines the three concentric circles of threat, the first being non-state actors on Israel’s borders, such as Hamas and Hezbollah; the second being neighboring hostile states; and the third being countries that do not share a border with Israel, such as Iran.

Related coverage

June 22, 2020 10:38 am
0

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

JNS.org - The chief rabbi of Iran’s Jewish community, Yehuda Gerami, criticized the Israeli government on Sunday, denying any connection...

“Iran also holds conventional weapons,” Kochavi continued. “It is supporting and financing our enemies in the first circle, primarily Hezbollah, it has influence and supports Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, and it is behind attempted terrorist attacks against Israel in a variety of fields, near and far.”

In addition to Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar taking over command of the Planning Directorate (which has been renamed the Force Design Directorate) from Maj. Gen. Amir Abulafia, Maj. Gen. Tal Kalman was installed during Sunday’s ceremony as the new head of the IDF’s newly-created Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, which will mainly focus on Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.