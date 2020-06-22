Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pomona College Senior Class President Spews Antisemitism on Social Media

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Holocaust Memorial in Vienna

Israel’s ‘Corona Cabinet’ Approves New Restrictions, as Economy Continues to Take Hit

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Belgium Curbing Religious Freedom With Ban on Kosher Slaughter, Top European Rabbi Says

Trump Says He Would Consider Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro but Has ‘Turned Them Down’: Axios

Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on the Longest Day of the Year

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

Iran May Offer Discounts to Lure Airlines to Fly Through Its Airspace

Israel’s Trains Back on Track Following Three-Month Hiatus

June 22, 2020 10:28 am
0

Israeli UN Envoy Accuses Human Rights Council of ‘Systematic Discrimination’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room of the Palace of Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland. The room is the meeting place of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Photo: Ludovic Courtès via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Aviva Raz Shechter, delivered a strong rebuke of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Sunday in her farewell address to the organization.

Shechter accused the council of unfairly targeting Israel and fostering “institutionalized antisemitism” through its notorious Agenda Item 7.

Agenda Item 7 is the only permanent item on the UNHRC agenda against a particular country. It targets Israel and Israel only, and requires Israel’s record on human rights to be debated in practically every meeting of the council.

Shechter called the agenda item “nothing but a systematic mechanism of discrimination against Israel and Israelis, one deeply rooted in the culture of this council and of some of its member states.”

Related coverage

June 22, 2020 2:06 pm
0

Pomona College Senior Class President Spews Antisemitism on Social Media

The senior class president at a southern California college was discovered to have made antisemitic statements on social media last...

Accusing the UNHRC of aiding and abetting Palestinian recalcitrance, Shechter said, “Let me remind you today, as I am reaching my end of term here, that the United Nations called for the creation of two states in November 1947. The UN resolution was accepted by the Jewish side and rejected by the Arab side. The Arab effort to deny and destroy the Jewish State started immediately—and for some, has never ceased—but the fact is, demonstrated over and over at the UN Human Rights Council and across the UN system—Palestinian leadership and its representatives prefer victimhood to peace, PR stunts to truth, blame games to taking responsibility either for what has been or what could be.”

Shechter concluded her remarks by saying, “I hope and pray that we will find a sustainable compromise and enjoy better days ahead at home and in our region, despite your efforts, and not because of them.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.