Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Holocaust Memorial in Vienna

Israel’s ‘Corona Cabinet’ Approves New Restrictions, as Economy Continues to Take Hit

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Belgium Curbing Religious Freedom With Ban on Kosher Slaughter, Top European Rabbi Says

Trump Says He Would Consider Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro but Has ‘Turned Them Down’: Axios

Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on the Longest Day of the Year

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

Iran May Offer Discounts to Lure Airlines to Fly Through Its Airspace

Israel’s Trains Back on Track Following Three-Month Hiatus

Tel Aviv Mayor Says City to Recognize, Grant Benefits to Same-Sex Couples

June 22, 2020 10:32 am
0

Tel Aviv Mayor Says City to Recognize, Grant Benefits to Same-Sex Couples

avatar by JNS.org

Revelers take part in a gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 8, 2018. Reuters/Corinna Kern.

JNS.org – Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai announced on Sunday that the city was instituting a new policy allowing same-sex and non-traditional couples to register for tax, childcare and other benefits.

“In honor of Pride Week, we have decided to challenge the government and allow couples to declare their union,” Huldai said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The policy would also allow heterosexual couples that do not wish to marry through the Chief Rabbinate to register as a couple without leaving the country as is the current practice. The state legally recognizes civil marriages performed abroad, but they are not recognized according to Jewish law and the Chief Rabbinate.

Gay marriage is not allowed in Israel as the Chief Rabbinate has jurisdiction over marriages in the country and does not recognize same-sex unions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.