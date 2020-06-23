Israeli Police Officer Lightly Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack Near Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot dead on Tuesday after he tried to run over an Israeli police officer in the Jerusalem area.

The officer was lightly injured in the incident.

The attack took place at the “Kiosk” checkpoint, on a West Bank road linking Abu Dis and Bethlehem.

Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld tweeted, “Terrorist shot & killed in vehicle attack, Abu dis security crossing. Terrorist drove vehicle at female border policewoman, injured lightly.”

Palestinian officials questioned Israel’s account of the man’s death. They identified him as 27-year-old Ahmad Erekat.

“This young man was killed in cold blood. Tonight was his sister’s wedding,” claimed Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who said the deceased was a relative of his.