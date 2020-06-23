NFL Quarterback Kirk Cousins Talks About His Love for ‘All Things Jewish’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked about Judaism, the Torah and why he was a “huge fan of all things Jewish” while congratulating recent graduates of a Jewish youth program.

Cousins, who was raised Christian, began his video message by wishing a “mazal tov” to graduates of the Jewish Student Union (JSU), a program run by the Orthodox Union’s youth group NCSY.

“Many of you might not know that I am a huge fan of all things Jewish,” the 31-year-old said. “I have a mezuzah in my office. I take very seriously the Torah, the word of God. I believe it’s an inherent word of God that is meant to be followed and if followed, enables us to live life the way it was meant to be lived, and I take very seriously what it says.”

The NFL athlete — a Michigan State graduate and former Washington Redskin — cited the Torah throughout the clip and talked about the contributions Jews have made to the world in various fields, including innovation, business and comedy.

He described the Jewish people’s “significant” role in American society, noting, “I find myself constantly wanting to get around Jewish people because of how sharp they are, how funny they are [and] how successful they are. And I say, ‘These people know how to do life. They know how to do it right.’ And I want to do life right so I just wanna get around them and learn.”

Cousins encouraged JSU graduates to stay connected to their Jewish roots, saying, “I think when you do that, God blesses…don’t let any area of your life to be unaffected by the Torah.”

The athlete did a two-week study program in Israel after graduating high school in 2007. He traveled the country and said the experience of being in Israel had a “profound impact” on his life.

Watch Cousins’ message below: