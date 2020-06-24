Wednesday, June 24th | 2 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Says It’s Ready for Talks if US Apologizes Over Nuclear Pact

International Criminal Court Members Defend It in Face of US Sanctions

Israeli Government to Invest Millions in Bringing Bedouins Online

Is Apple’s Senior Israeli Executive the Company’s Real MVP?

Special Report: Inside Iran’s Secret Project to Produce Aluminum Powder for Missiles

UN Secretary General to Security Council: Israeli Sovereignty ‘Calamitous’ for the Region

Israeli Defense Exports Reached $7.2 Billion in 2019, Growth Expected to Slow

Iranian Navy Seeking to Establish Base in Gulf of Oman, Entry to Indian Ocean

UN Envoy to Palestinians: ‘Do Not Lose Sight of Goal of Free Palestinian State’

Report: Israel Turns to Fish to Prevent Iranian Hacking

June 24, 2020 11:38 am
0

Iran Says It’s Ready for Talks if US Apologizes Over Nuclear Pact

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) march in a parade in Tehran, Sept. 22, 2011. Photo: Reuters / Stringer / File.

Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologizes for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, cautioning that US calls for discussions were insincere.

The confrontation between arch foes Tehran and Washington has worsened since 2018, when US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iran has refused to hold any talks with the United States, which is trying to force Tehran to negotiate a new deal, unless Washington lifts sanctions on Tehran and returns to the original agreement.

In a tweet in early June, Trump repeated Washington’s call for a new deal with Tehran aimed at putting stricter limits on Tehran’s nuclear work, curbs its ballistic missile program and ends its decades of regional proxy wars.

Related coverage

June 24, 2020 10:12 am
0

Special Report: Inside Iran’s Secret Project to Produce Aluminum Powder for Missiles

At the edge of the desert in North Khorasan province in northeast Iran, near the country’s largest deposit of bauxite,...

“We have no problem with talks with the US, but only if Washington fulfills its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal,” Rouhani said in a televised speech.

“But we know these calls for talks with Tehran are just words and lies,” he added.

In retaliation for Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy, Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear commitments, a process Tehran says is reversible if the European parties to the pact carry out their promises to shield Iran’s economy from US penalties.

“The Europeans have failed to fulfill their promises. They should carry out their obligations,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also blasted a resolution by the UN nuclear watchdog passed on Friday that called on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two suspected former sites and to cooperate fully with it.

“Iran is ready to cooperate with the (International Atomic Energy Agency) IAEA under law,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.