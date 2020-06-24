Wednesday, June 24th | 2 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Bans Another Neo-Nazi Group in Ongoing Crackdown on Far-Right Extremists

Iran Says It’s Ready for Talks if US Apologizes Over Nuclear Pact

International Criminal Court Members Defend It in Face of US Sanctions

Israeli Government to Invest Millions in Bringing Bedouins Online

Is Apple’s Senior Israeli Executive the Company’s Real MVP?

Special Report: Inside Iran’s Secret Project to Produce Aluminum Powder for Missiles

UN Secretary General to Security Council: Israeli Sovereignty ‘Calamitous’ for the Region

Israeli Defense Exports Reached $7.2 Billion in 2019, Growth Expected to Slow

Iranian Navy Seeking to Establish Base in Gulf of Oman, Entry to Indian Ocean

UN Envoy to Palestinians: ‘Do Not Lose Sight of Goal of Free Palestinian State’

June 24, 2020 6:54 am
0

Israel, Palestinians Tighten Restrictions as Coronavirus Reemerges

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police officers patrol near a road block, on Elad, Israel, June 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israeli and Palestinian authorities have brought back some coronavirus restrictions after the number of new cases jumped in what officials fear could herald a “second wave” of infections.

A partial lockdown went into effect on Wednesday in a town in central Israel and several neighborhoods in the city of Tiberias where infection rates were particularly high. The Palestinian Authority put the West Bank city of Hebron on lockdown as well.

Israel was one of the first countries to close its borders and impose restrictions when the global pandemic first emerged and the Palestinians quickly followed suit.

The campaign took a major economic toll, but it worked. An initial spike of hundreds of daily cases dropped to single digits. Israel has reported 308 fatalities, much less than many developed countries, and three people have died from the virus in the Palestinian territories.

Related coverage

June 24, 2020 10:50 am
0

Israeli Government to Invest Millions in Bringing Bedouins Online

CTech - Wireless internet is coming to nine Bedouin regional councils in southern Israel thanks to a joint initiative between...

The restrictions have since been gradually eased in a bid to revive businesses that had closed, and with it infection numbers have slowly risen. On Tuesday, Israel saw 428 new cases and the Palestinians reported 179, the highest number to date.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he expected more communities would be added to the lockdown list and urged Israelis to follow social distancing guidelines. On Monday, he gave police the authority to hand out 500 shekel ($146) fines to people not wearing masks in public.

Despite the spike in cases, Israel is unlikely to reimpose a full lockdown, during which unemployment soared. A 100-billion-shekel stimulus plan is already pushing the country’s budget deficit in 2020 to an estimated 11% of gross domestic product.

“Economic reserves are low with a limited arsenal for policymakers. This current state of affairs makes it very difficult to reimpose a closure,” Bank Hapoalim, the country’s biggest lender, said in a research report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.