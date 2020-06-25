Kosovo Designates Hezbollah in Its Entirety as Terror Group

JNS.org– Kosovo designated both the political and military wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist group, announced the country’s prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday.

Avdullah Hoti tweeted, “The Government of Kosovo supports all global initiatives peace and security in the world, so today, we decided unanimously to declare the Hezbollah organization, its political and military wings, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo!”

The Government of Kosovo supports all global initiatives peace and security in the world, so today, we decided unanimously to declare the Hezbollah organization, its political and military wings, a terrorist organization in the territory of the Republic of Kosovo! — Avdullah Hoti (@Avdullah) June 23, 2020

The American Jewish Congress applauded the move.

“Hezbollah’s activities are a direct threat to peace and security, and Kosovo’s decision is an important step in the global fight against terrorism,” said the organization in a statement. “The artificial differentiation between Hezbollah’s political and military wings has created openings for Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, to continue to engage in its malignant activities in many countries around the world.”

Last year, Kosovo designated only the military wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity.

With this move, Kosovo joined countries, including the United States and Germany, that have designated Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, in its entirety as a terrorist group.