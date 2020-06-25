Palestinian Terrorist Gets Four Life Sentences for Killing Soldiers, Infant

JNS.org – An Israeli military court on Wednesday handed down four life sentences to a Palestinian terrorist convicted on three murder charges for a pair of attacks carried out in December 2018. The court also ordered Barghouti to pay millions of shekels in compensation to the injured and to the families of those killed.

The Ofer Military Court found Asem Barghouti, a resident of the village of Kobar, near Ramallah, guilty of killing two soldiers and an unborn child in drive-by shootings carried out on Dec. 9, 2018, together with his brother near Givat Assaf, where they killed two soldiers, and near the community of Ofra, where they wounded Shira Ish-Ran and her unborn child, according to Israeli media reports.

The child, who was critically wounded, was delivered via emergency C-section but died after several days in intensive care. Ish-Ran sustained serious injuries but later recovered.

Nearly a dozen civilian bystanders were also wounded in the attacks.

The two soldiers killed by Barghouti were 20-year-old Staff Sgt. Yovel Mor Yosef, a resident of the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, and Sgt. Yosef Cohen, 19, from Beit Shemesh.

Barghouti was arrested in January 2019 after nearly a month-long manhunt, while his brother Salih was killed by Israeli forces after he attempted to evade arrest.