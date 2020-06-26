Friday, June 26th | 4 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top US Think Tank Urges Trump to Back Israeli Sovereignty Extension to Jordan Valley

Belgian Lawmakers Vote for ‘Countermeasures’ Against Israel in Event of West Bank Annexation

Actress Emmy Rossum Calls Out Antisemitism in Hollywood, Amid Latest Mel Gibson Controversy

BLM, Israel and the Dangers of Intersectionality

Palestinians and Others Are Promoting Murder: Why Doesn’t Anyone Care?

Korah and Moses: Not All Views and Histories Are Worth Venerating

Russia Quits UN System Aimed at Protecting Hospitals, Aid in Syria

Can Palestinian Despair Lead to an End of Conflict?

Norwegian Found Guilty of Spying for Iran in Denmark

‘The Dark Side of TikTok’: How the Newest Social Media Platform Lets Antisemitism Run Wild

June 26, 2020 9:28 am
0

Norwegian Found Guilty of Spying for Iran in Denmark

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police tape in Denmark. Photo: Heb via Wikimedia Commons.

A Danish court on Friday sentenced a Norwegian citizen to seven years in jail after finding him guilty of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and of complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.

The 40-year-old Norwegian man, who has Iranian heritage, was arrested in October 2018 after a major police operation in which Denmark temporarily closed its international borders. The court did not give the man’s name.

For several days in late September that year, the Norwegian had observed and taken photos of the home of an Iranian exile in Denmark, as well as the streets and roads surrounding the home, Roskilde District Court said in a statement.

“The court found that the information was collected and passed on to a person working for an Iranian intelligence service, for use by the intelligence service’s plans to kill the exile,” the court said.

Related coverage

June 26, 2020 9:15 am
0

Israeli Police Footage Proves Abu Dis Car-Ramming Attack Was Intentional

JNS.org - The Israel Police released video footage on Wednesday of a Palestinian vehicle ramming into a West Bank checkpoint...

The defendant was sentenced to seven years in prison and permanent expulsion from the country, public broadcaster DR reported. It was not immediately clear whether he would first have to serve all or part of the sentence before being expelled.

The defendant, who has denied all charges, immediately appealed against the verdict, DR said.

The exile, who was also not named in the statement, is the leader of an Iranian Arab resistance group known as the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA).

Separately, Danish police have charged three members of ASMLA, including the group’s leader, with spying for Saudi intelligence services and financing and supporting terrorism in Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.