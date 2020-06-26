Support Civil Rights With Everything You Have — but Look Carefully at Who You Support

One month ago, we witnessed the killing of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota; it was a scene that had played out many times in many American cities. Yet this time, it was a moment in which the entire country was united in resolving to prevent it from ever occurring again, and making meaningful changes to address the problem of systemic discrimination.

At that time, some were suggesting specific police reforms, such as regulating the use of chokeholds, amending the Doctrine of Immunity, taking on the police unions to make it easier to fire employees, setting up a national database to prevent officers with a troubled track record from moving from department to department, and other measures. Some also suggested having social workers and counselors accompany officers on calls to prevent tragedies before they occur. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, most communities do not have a CIT, Crisis Intervention Team, and prior to 1986, most police officers had absolutely no training in how to handle mental health crises.

Some of these reforms were implemented by an executive order issued by President Trump, and more reforms are currently being debated by Congress. Yet the question persists: How did we go from complete unity in our shock, horror and agreement that something needed to be done in the area of police reform and to address discrimination in America, to where we are today?

To be clear — we all agree with the underlying goals of ensuring fair treatment of all Americans. But in embracing this goal, some people are unaware they also may be lending their support to groups who are trying to use this moment to advance their radical platforms and use violent methods in addressing the problem. Why are corporations donating millions of dollars without scrutinizing where exactly the money is going?

People think they are helping because they say the right slogans. But in reality, shouting a slogan does nothing to help people; and if you don’t look carefully at whom you are supporting, you might be being used by a group whose platform is anarchy or antisemitism.

Symbolic movements are sometimes needed to help express ideas we hold dear, and to effect positive change in the world. Unfortunately, emotional crowds led by symbolism can also do terrible things and I do fear them. I prefer independent logic over symbolic and emotional group-think, which throughout history has sometimes led to great harm.

Be careful whom you trust. Be careful to whom you give your energy and support. The anarchists who burn buildings and block highways, although it may seem exciting at the moment, hurt innocent people and destroy lives, all so that they can get on the news and demand donations from corporations who fear their accusations and riots. Small businesses are so intimidated that often the owners “tag” their own stores in order to avoid the wrath of the crowd. Large corporations simply write a check.

To all the peace-loving people who truly want to give our black family members, friends and neighbors the justice system, the quality health care, the economic opportunities, and the formal apology they deserve, I call upon you to distance yourselves from anarchist groups.

Instead, hold up signs peacefully and demonstrate. As long as you stay on the sidewalk, you don’t even need a permit. You can go with your friends and neighbors, or your shul. Write your congressional representatives and tell them you will hold them accountable for specific reforms, such as having mental health professionals accompany police officers on certain calls, and check their voting records. It’s not enough to simply listen to their nice-sounding platitudes during election years. Use your independent logic, look into these organizations, and don’t just follow what’s popular and be dragged along by the crowd.