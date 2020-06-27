Saturday, June 27th | 5 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Florida, Arizona Hit Daily Highs for COVID-19 Cases

Trump Says He Is Staying in Washington to Protect Law and Order

Iran Quds Force Chief Visits Syria, Warns of US, Israel ‘Conspiracies’

France Confirms It Will Read Black Boxes of Ukrainian Jet Downed by Iran

New Book Tells Tale of Black US Soldiers Who Took in Jewish Holocaust Survivors After Liberating Nazi Camps

Israel’s National Soccer Team Coach Quits, Citing Impact of Coronavirus

Amid Surging Global Antisemitism, #IsraelFights4Humanity Campaign Highlights Jewish State’s Efforts Against Coronavirus

Top US Think Tank Urges Trump to Back Israeli Sovereignty Extension to Jordan Valley

Belgian Lawmakers Vote for ‘Countermeasures’ Against Israel in Event of West Bank Annexation

Actress Emmy Rossum Calls Out Antisemitism in Hollywood, Amid Latest Mel Gibson Controversy

June 27, 2020 2:10 pm
0

Florida, Arizona Hit Daily Highs for COVID-19 Cases

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A patient is wheeled into Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, June 22, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare.

Florida and Arizona recorded daily highs for cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, highlighting the worsening spread of the virus in several southern and western states, some of which are taking steps to roll back their reopening plans.

Florida on Saturday morning reported 9,585 new infections in the last 24 hours, a record for a second day, while Arizona recorded 3,591 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, matching its prior record on June 23.

The United States recorded more than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the largest single-day increase of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally. More than 2.5 million Americans now have tested positive.

The surge in cases has been most pronounced in southern and western states like Florida and Texas, which are now taking steps to reinstate restrictions on businesses, threatening a hoped-for economic recovery and jobs.

Related coverage

June 27, 2020 2:03 pm
0

Trump Says He Is Staying in Washington to Protect Law and Order

US President Donald Trump on Friday canceled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and...

The mayor of Galena Park, a community of 10,000 people east of Houston, said she was heeding a warning from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who on Friday raised the public threat level to its most severe, a sign people should shelter at home.

“It is crucial to continue to practice good hygiene, stay home as much as possible, avoid unnecessary trips, gatherings, and wear a face-covering at all times when you leave your home,” Mayor Esmeralda Moya said in a statement late on Friday.

Galena Park’s curfew will run from 10 pm to 5 am daily.

In a reversal of his early moves to relax restrictions, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars across the state to close and required restaurants to limit indoor seating capacity to 50%. Florida, another state that reopened its economy relatively quickly, told bar owners in the state to immediately stop serving alcohol on their premises.

Earlier this week, New York joined New Jersey and Connecticut in imposing a 14-day mandatory quarantines on travelers from states with high infection rates.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.