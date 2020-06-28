Sunday, June 28th | 6 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Watchdog Slams Black Lives Matter UK for Claiming British Politics ‘Gagged of the Right to Critique Zionism’

Security Expert Says Massive Explosion Near Tehran Was Result of Israeli Cyberattack

Global Coronavirus Cases Exceed 10 Million

US Ambassador Appears on Lebanese TV Despite Court-Imposed Ban

US Sanctions, Coronavirus Make for Iran’s Toughest Year, Rouhani Says

Israel Continues to Weigh New Restrictions as Coronavirus Cases Rise

IDF Hits Hamas Targets After Two Rockets Are Launched at Israel From Gaza

Israeli Startup Ecosystem Ranks #6 in the World, According to New Report

Israeli Company Healthy.io Acquires Its American Competitor, Inui Health

Antisemitism Gets You Fired at Labour, but Hired by The New York Times

June 28, 2020 6:43 pm
0

Watchdog Slams Black Lives Matter UK for Claiming British Politics ‘Gagged of the Right to Critique Zionism’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A poster from a protest in London linking the Black Lives Matter movement to the situation facing the Palestinians. Photo: Apartheid Off Campus via Facebook.

A top British Jewish group slammed the UK branch of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization on Sunday after it tweeted a virulently anti-Israel message.

“As Israel moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank, and mainstream British politics is gagged of the right to critique Zionism, and Israel’s settler colonial pursuits, we loudly and clearly stand beside our Palestinian comrades. Free Palestine,” BLM UK’s official Twitter account stated.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) watchdog responded, “The Black Lives Matter movement should embrace solidarity from Jews.”

“There have been calls for violence against us from prominent BLM supporters with no official condemnation,” the CAA noted. “Now from the official UK BLM account, we hear the lie that fighting antisemitism has ‘gagged’ legitimate debate.”

“Zionism is the movement for the self-determination of Jews,” the group asserted. “The right to the ‘self-determination of peoples’ is universal and enshrined in Article 1 of the UN charter. So-called ‘anti-Zionism’ exclusively denies Jews that universal right and is therefore antisemitic.”

“BLM should aspire to be a movement against racism that unifies people and achieves lasting change, not a movement that spreads hatred and achieves lasting division,” they continued. “Educate yourselves. You cannot fight prejudice with prejudice.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.