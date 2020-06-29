Iranian Military Prosecutor Says Human Error Led to Shooting Down of Ukrainian Airliner: Tasnim

The shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran in January was due to human error and not an order from senior military authorities, the military prosecutor for the Tehran province, Gholam Abbas Torki, said on Monday, the regime-aligned news agency Tasnim reported.

There was no indication that the downing of the airliner, which killed all 176 people aboard, was due to a cyber attack on Iran’s missile or air defense systems, Torki said, adding that three people were under arrest related to the accident.