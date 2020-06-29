Israeli UN Envoy Urges Security Council to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Israel’s UN envoy urged the Security Council on Sunday to extend it arms embargo on Iran

Ambassador Danny Danon warned that Iranian weaponry, “freely transported throughout the Middle East and used by armed militias and terrorist groups, poses a strategic threat not only to Israel, but to the entire region.”

At the moment, the embargo — codified in Security Council Resolution 2231 — is set to expire on October 18.

Danon highlighted Iranian violations of the embargo, noting that Hezbollah — the Tehran regime’s Shi’a terror proxy in Lebanon — possessed “more than 150,000 missiles and rockets that have the ability to attack the entire State of Israel.”

“The vast majority of these rockets have been transferred from Iran, in violation of not only Security Council Resolution 2231, but also of UNSCRs 1701 and 1559,” Danon noted.

He added, “Through its Quds Force, Iran does not stop at the mere illicit transfer of arms to Hezbollah, but also contributes to the development of Hezbollah’s self-production capabilities. Iran transfers to Hezbollah advanced technologies, provides expertise and know-how in order to develop upgraded missiles and deadlier rockets of increased range, accuracy and sophistication. This project, taking place on Lebanese soil, exploits the local population by using local civilians as human shield to conceal its illicit activities, thereby not only contravening multiple Security Council resolutions, but also violating international law.”

Danon called on the Security Council to “act swiftly and with great resolve to respond to the Iranian regimes’ violations, by using all means necessary to extend the arms embargo on Iran beyond the current October deadline.”