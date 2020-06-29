Monday, June 29th | 7 Tammuz 5780

June 29, 2020 2:24 pm
0

Protesters at Anti-Annexation Rally in Brussels Shout Antisemitic Slogans

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A police officer is seen in the center of the Belgian capital of Brussels, June 27, 2020. Photo: Belga Photo / Hatim Kaghat.

Protesters at a rally on Sunday in the Belgian capital of Brussels against possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank chanted antisemitic slogans, prompting criticism from Jewish organizations.

According to The News International, some 400 people took part in the demonstration, which was organized by the Association Belgo-Palestinienne.

Protesters were caught on video calling for a “war against the Jews in the streets” and shouting, “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews the army of Muhammad will return.”

The latter is a common chant among Islamic extremists, and refers to Muhammad’s 7th-century massacre of a Jewish tribe in the Hijaz.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) said of the chants, “Such calls for hatred in the streets create immense insecurity for the Jewish community in Belgium. It is unacceptable for this open antisemitism to continue in our society.”

Yohan Benizri — president of the Coordinating Committee of Belgian Jewish Organizations — commented, “These slogans have nothing to do with freedom of expression. They are calls to hatred that worry us.”

“We are waiting for a citizen mobilization on this subject,” he added. “Silence is violence.”

