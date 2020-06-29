Protesters at Anti-Annexation Rally in Brussels Shout Antisemitic Slogans

Protesters at a rally on Sunday in the Belgian capital of Brussels against possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank chanted antisemitic slogans, prompting criticism from Jewish organizations.

According to The News International, some 400 people took part in the demonstration, which was organized by the Association Belgo-Palestinienne.

Protesters were caught on video calling for a “war against the Jews in the streets” and shouting, “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews the army of Muhammad will return.”

The latter is a common chant among Islamic extremists, and refers to Muhammad’s 7th-century massacre of a Jewish tribe in the Hijaz.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) said of the chants, “Such calls for hatred in the streets create immense insecurity for the Jewish community in Belgium. It is unacceptable for this open antisemitism to continue in our society.”

Protestors shouted violent antisemitic slogans during a demonstration Sunday in Brussels. Such calls for hatred in the streets create immense insecurity for the Jewish community in Belgium. It is unacceptable for this open #antisemitism to continue in our society. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/xUkTzAATop — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) June 29, 2020

Yohan Benizri — president of the Coordinating Committee of Belgian Jewish Organizations — commented, “These slogans have nothing to do with freedom of expression. They are calls to hatred that worry us.”

“We are waiting for a citizen mobilization on this subject,” he added. “Silence is violence.”