June 30, 2020 9:38 am
Russia, Turkey, Iran Leaders to Discuss Syria on Wednesday, Kremlin Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, April 4, 2018. Photo: Tolga Bozoglu / Pool via Reuters.

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey will hold a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Syria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

In Syria’s nine-year war, Russia and Iran are the main foreign supporters of President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, while Turkey backs opposition fighters. Under a diplomatic process dating back to 2017, they agreed to work to de-escalate fighting.

Wednesday’s talks between Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan were scheduled for around 1100 GMT, the Kremlin said.

After an escalation of violence displaced nearly a million people, Turkey and Russia agreed in March to halt hostilities in northwest Syria’s Idlib region. This month military jets bombed villages in the rebel-held area.

Two weeks ago, Russia and Turkey postponed bilateral ministerial-level talks which were expected to focus on Syria and Libya, another country where they support opposing sides.

