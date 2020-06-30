US Antisemitism Envoy Warns of Continued Online Hatred After COVID Subsides

JNS.org – As antisemitism has fomented during the coronavirus pandemic, hatred towards Jews as it pertains to the outbreak won’t go away once it ends, warned US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan Carr.

“We’ve seen a tsunami of antisemitic hatred on the Internet and social media that baselessly blames Jews for … having invented the coronavirus, for intentionally spreading from it, profiting from it or using it as a tool for global control,” said Carr on Monday at the virtual summit hosted by Christians United for Israel (CUFI) in lieu of the organization’s annual summit in Washington, DC.

“The only thing new or novel about this absurd allegation is the coronavirus itself,” continued Carr. “Blaming Jews for the world’s maladies has been a standard feature of antisemitism for centuries.”

Carr also cautioned that even when the pandemic subsides, antisemitism related to it won’t disappear.