Tuesday, June 30th | 8 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Supreme Court Rules Montana’s Exclusion of Religious Schools From State Scholarship Program as Unconstitutional

‘Antisemitic’ Poster Placed by ‘Pro-Israel’ Activist in Toronto Removed Following Protest

Israeli AI Company Partners With Medical Service to Provide Better Cancer Screening for UK NHS Patients

‘We Can’t Afford to Wait’: Israel’s Netanyahu Urges Immediate ‘Snapback’ Sanctions on Iran

Jewish Comedic Legend, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator Carl Reiner Remembered by Hollywood as ‘Mensch’

Pompeo Pushes UN Security Council to Extend Arms Embargo on Iran

Now Is Time to Double Down on Israel-Diaspora Relations for Young Jews

As Anxiety Deepens, Is There Room for Optimism?

Why Palestinian Terror Continues Amid a Pandemic

Palestinian Authority’s Recklessness Will Cost Palestinian Lives

June 30, 2020 9:20 am
0

US Antisemitism Envoy Warns of Continued Online Hatred After COVID Subsides

avatar by JNS.org

Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr at a panel discussion on antisemitism in New York City on Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Rhonda Hodas Hack.

JNS.org – As antisemitism has fomented during the coronavirus pandemic, hatred towards Jews as it pertains to the outbreak won’t go away once it ends, warned US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Elan Carr.

“We’ve seen a tsunami of antisemitic hatred on the Internet and social media that baselessly blames Jews for … having invented the coronavirus, for intentionally spreading from it, profiting from it or using it as a tool for global control,” said Carr on Monday at the virtual summit hosted by Christians United for Israel (CUFI) in lieu of the organization’s annual summit in Washington, DC.

“The only thing new or novel about this absurd allegation is the coronavirus itself,” continued Carr. “Blaming Jews for the world’s maladies has been a standard feature of antisemitism for centuries.”

Carr also cautioned that even when the pandemic subsides, antisemitism related to it won’t disappear.

“When COVID-19 is behind us—G-d willing, may that be soon—we will be forced to confront the antisemitism that feeds off of the economic downturn resulting from this global shutdown,” he said. “Throughout history, periods of economic pain have almost always seen Jew-hatred increase and not just in words, but in violent acts.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.