Wednesday, July 1st | 9 Tammuz 5780

July 1, 2020 9:16 am
0

Palestinian Authority TV Honors Terrorists in Program-Filler Clips

avatar by JNS.org

Mahmoud Abu Sorour, who killed an Israeli with the help of an accomplice. [Official PA-TV Live, June 16, 2020]. Photo: Palestinian Media Watch.

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority has launched a new series of filler clips, aired between programs on its official television station, which glorify terrorists who killed Israelis, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Monday.

Each clip, broadcast on PA-TV Live, begins with the text “Our prisoners,” and ends with a call for “Freedom for our prisoners.”

In between is the image of a terrorist and a short bio, with no mention of the murders that he committed.

A previous filler honored Jum’a Ibrahim Jum’a Adam, who killed a mother and her three toddlers when he threw a Molotov cocktail at an Israeli bus.

The following is an example of a terrorist honored in one of the new fillers that PMW has documented.

The text on the middle screen reads: “Prisoner Karim Yusuf Fadl Younes. A member of the Fatah Central Committee, the most veteran of the Palestinian prisoners. He is considered the most veteran prisoner in the world (sic). He was born in 1956 in the village of ‘Ara in the 1948 lands (i.e., term used by the PA to refer to Israel). He was arrested in 1983 and given a life sentence of 40 years.” (His life sentence was reduced to 40 years as a gesture of goodwill to the PA)”

