Two Songs From Virtual Passover ‘Saturday Night Seder’ Released to Raise Money for Jewish Social Justice Group

Two songs from a virtual Passover Seder that took place earlier this year have been released by Ghostlight Records, and all proceeds will benefit Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.

“When You Believe” and “Next Year” were first performed during the “Saturday Night Seder” — a 70-minute special that premiered on April 11 on YouTube.

The online event featured Jason Alexander, Rachel Brosnahan, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Debra Messing, Nick Kroll and a number of other celebrities who shared the story of Passover through music, comedy and personal memories.

Shaina Taub, who co-wrote “Next Year,” said about Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, “They’re an organization that really believes in Jewish people standing up as allies, for other marginalized communities.”

She added, “In Judaism, there’s a principle called Tikkun Olam which means to repair the broken world and to be of service to people, and so in this current moment of Black Lives Matter and to continue with that spirit of service, it was about how we could use our Tikkun Olam.”

“Next Year,” which closed out the virtual Seder, showcases Taub on piano and vocals joined by her childhood friend, actor Skylar Astin.

The ballad “When You Believe,” by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz, features a collaboration by singer-actress Cynthia Erivo and American vocalist Shoshana Bean.

The “Saturday Night Seder” raised over $3 million for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.