Wednesday, July 1st | 9 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Songs From Virtual Passover ‘Saturday Night Seder’ Released to Raise Money for Jewish Social Justice Group

Oklahoma Man With Nazi Fixation Arrested After Shooting Woman Who Attempted Removal of Swastika Flag

Israeli Advertisers Are Not Quick to Jump on the Facebook Boycotting Wagon

Iran Sentences Former Journalist to Death for Fueling Unrest

Dozens of Israeli Cities Face New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Deputy Antisemitism Envoy: Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories a Modern-Day Blood Libel

‘Country Over Party’: Hundreds of George W. Bush Administration Officials to Back Biden, Group Says

COVID-19 Committee Chair: Israel Doing More Than PA to Help Palestinians

State Department: ‘There Must be Justice’ for Slain Jewish Journalist Daniel Pearl

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Sharing Facebook Post Linking Protesters to Nazis

July 1, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Two Songs From Virtual Passover ‘Saturday Night Seder’ Released to Raise Money for Jewish Social Justice Group

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

(From top left to right) Josh Groban, Jason Alexander, Rachel Brosnahan and Darren Criss singing ‘Dayenu,’ during the ‘Saturday Night Seder’ livestream. Photo: Screenshot.

Two songs from a virtual Passover Seder that took place earlier this year have been released by Ghostlight Records, and all proceeds will benefit Jews for Racial and Economic Justice.

“When You Believe” and “Next Year” were first performed during the “Saturday Night Seder” — a 70-minute special that premiered on April 11 on YouTube.

The online event featured Jason Alexander, Rachel Brosnahan, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Debra Messing, Nick Kroll and a number of other celebrities who shared the story of Passover through music, comedy and personal memories.

Shaina Taub, who co-wrote “Next Year,” said about Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, “They’re an organization that really believes in Jewish people standing up as allies, for other marginalized communities.”

Related coverage

June 30, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Jewish Comedic Legend, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator Carl Reiner Remembered by Hollywood as ‘Mensch’

Tributes poured in on Tuesday for comedic legend and “The Dick Van Dyke Show" creator Carl Reiner after it was...

She added, “In Judaism, there’s a principle called Tikkun Olam which means to repair the broken world and to be of service to people, and so in this current moment of Black Lives Matter and to continue with that spirit of service, it was about how we could use our Tikkun Olam.”

“Next Year,” which closed out the virtual Seder, showcases Taub on piano and vocals joined by her childhood friend, actor Skylar Astin.

The ballad “When You Believe,” by Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz, features a collaboration by singer-actress Cynthia Erivo and American vocalist Shoshana Bean.

The “Saturday Night Seder” raised over $3 million for the CDC Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.