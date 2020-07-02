Anti-Israel ‘Day of Rage’ Protest Car Caravan Targets Jewish Sites in San Diego

An anti-Israel “Day of Rage” protest against potential West Bank annexation on Wednesday in San Diego targeted Jewish sites unaffiliated with the Israeli government.

On its Facebook page, the Palestinian Youth Movement issued directions for a “car caravan route” to avoid violating coronavirus restrictions.

Among the sites on the route were an office of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish women’s organization Hadassah, and the Hillels at the University of California San Diego and San Diego State University, none of which are Israeli organizations.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, adopted by the US government, includes, “Holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the State of Israel.”

Hillel of San Diego told The Algemeiner before the protest that it had taken steps to ensure the security of its staff.

“Hillel of San Diego takes the security of our students and staff seriously,” the group said. “We are partnering with the university and local community organizations to ensure everyone’s safety. In addition, our local facilities are currently closed due to COVID-19.”

Following the event, Hillel said further that it was “disappointed that anti-Israel activists chose to protest in front of our Hillel facilities.”

Director Lisa Motenko told The Algemeiner that protesters in cars on Wednesday outside the Hillel building honked and waved flags.

The group said that “the demonstrations created an environment in which some members of our community felt unsafe.”

Other “Day of Rage” events took place in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

The protests were organized by, among others, Al-Awda, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

In Los Angeles, the “Day of Rage” protesters were confronted by pro-Israel counter-demonstrators, who claimed they were physically threatened by at least one demonstrator who called for the genocide of Jews.