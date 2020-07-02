Thursday, July 2nd | 10 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pro-Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ Protest Targets Jewish Sites in San Diego

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Season 3 ‘Shtisel’ Script Brought Her to Tears

Antisemitic Acts in California Rose 12% in 2019 Amid Overall Hate Crime Decline, Official Statistics Show

‘Middle-Class’ and ‘Everyday’: New Survey Exposes Alarming Nature of Antisemitism in Switzerland

Software Giant Amdocs Layoffs Are Only the First Wave of COVID-19 Storm

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Biden and Allies Collect More Cash Than Trump for Second Straight Month

Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Yemen’s Houthis

Former US Mideast Negotiator: World Mired in Past on Solving Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israel Heading to Elections If Annual Budget Isn’t Approved, Says Finance Minister

July 2, 2020 11:38 am
0

Antisemitic Acts in California Rose 12% in 2019 Amid Overall Hate Crime Decline, Official Statistics Show

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Police secure the scene of a shooting incident at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California, April 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters / John Gastaldo.

Hate crimes targeting Jews rose sharply in California in 2019 despite an overall decline in hate crimes in the state, according to a report released on Thursday by the state’s Criminal Justice Statistics Center.

Antisemitic crimes — including the deadly gun attack on a Passover service on a Chabad synagogue in Poway — increased by 12 percent in 2019, the report said.

The one person to have been murdered in a hate crime was Lori Gilbert-Kaye, a 60-year-old woman who was in attendance at the Poway synagogue on April 27, the last day of the Passover holiday.

Three other worshipers, including the community’s rabbi and an 8-year-old girl, were wounded in the attack carried out by John Earnest, a white supremacist.

Related coverage

July 2, 2020 12:26 pm
0

Pro-Palestinian ‘Day of Rage’ Protest Targets Jewish Sites in San Diego

A pro-Palestinian “Day of Rage” protest against potential West Bank annexation on Wednesday in San Diego targeted Jewish sites unaffiliated...

The rise in antisemitic acts came as overall hate crime declined in California by nearly 5 percent, the report noted. A total of 141 antisemitic incidents were recorded in 2019.

California state law defines hate crimes as those targeting victims because of their race or ethnicity, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, gender or a disability.

The definitions have been expanded at various times in recent years, as the state has attempted to counter the under-reporting of hate crimes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.