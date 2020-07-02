Cyberattack Confirmed as Cause of Disruption of Israel Philharmonic Online Gala

The disruption of an Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) virtual gala last weekend was caused by a cyberattack, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The attack crashed the websites of the IPO and Medici.TV during a Sunday broadcast that had more than 13,000 registrants.

“We were thrilled that so many had registered to join us for this event, giving us the opportunity to bring the healing power of music to people who need it at this difficult time,” Tali Gottlieb — executive director of the IPO Foundation — said. “Our organization had high hopes that this event would help us raise emergency funds to support the members of the Israel Philharmonic in the face of an unprecedented financial crisis.”

Danielle Ames Spivak — executive director of American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra — said, “Hackers were determined to silence our message and stamp out our voice, but they will not succeed. More than ever, we are determined to spread the Israel Philharmonic’s message of hope, peace, and beauty around the world.”

Watch the gala — hosted by famed actress Helen Mirren — in full below: