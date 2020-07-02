Thursday, July 2nd | 10 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Biden and Allies Collect More Cash Than Trump for Second Straight Month

Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Yemen’s Houthis

Former US Mideast Negotiator: World Mired in Past on Solving Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israel Heading to Elections If Annual Budget Isn’t Approved, Says Finance Minister

Israel Set to Formalize Appointment of Gilad Erdan as New UN, US Ambassador

Israel, Palestinians Declare New Lockdowns as COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Rise

El Al Ceases All Flights in Wake of Rising Coronavirus Cases

Reopenings Stall as US Records Nearly 50,000 Cases of COVID-19 in Single Day

Palestinians Slash Public Wages in Tax Dispute With Israel Over Annexation

July 2, 2020 8:14 am
0

Russia’s Putin Urges Turkey, Iran to Help Promote Dialogue in Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during a video conference call, dedicated to the conflict in Syria, in Moscow, July 1, 2020. Photo: Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin via Reuters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his counterparts from Turkey and Iran on Wednesday that there was a need for peaceful dialogue between the opposing forces in Syria’s civil war.

Putin also told Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani in a televised video conference that hot spots of terrorism still remain in Syria’s Idlib and other regions.

“An inclusive inter-Syrian dialogue should be actively promoted within the framework of the constitutional committee in Geneva. I propose to support this process, to help the participants to meet and start a direct dialogue,” Putin said.

In Syria’s nine-year-old war, Russia and Iran are the main foreign supporters of President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, while Turkey backs opposition fighters. Under a diplomatic process dating back to 2017, they agreed to work to reduce fighting.

Related coverage

July 2, 2020 10:28 am
0

Russians Grant Putin Right to Extend His Rule Until 2036 in Landslide Vote

Russians opened the door to Vladimir Putin staying in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes that will...

In a joint statement, Russia, Turkey and Iran “expressed the conviction” that Syria’s war had no military solution and has to be settled only via a political process.

They also welcomed a meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee in August, a gathering that is meant to be a step forward in what the United Nations says will be a long road to political rapprochement, followed by elections.

They agreed to hold the next trilateral summit on Syria in Iran, but gave no date, saying it would meet when possible.

Apart from the Syrian issue, the three countries agreed to promote their economic cooperation, the document said.

After worsening violence displaced nearly a million people, Turkey and Russia agreed in March to halt hostilities in northwest Syria’s Idlib region. This month military jets bombed villages in the rebel-held area.

Erdogan also told the video conference that the priority for Syria is a lasting solution to the conflict, “achievement of calm in the field and the protection of Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity.”

“We will continue to do all we can so that our neighbor Syria finds peace, security and stability soon,” he said.

Rouhani called the presence of US forces in Syria “illegitimate,” urging them to quit immediately. He also pledged Iran’s support for the “legal government” of Bashar Al-Assad.

After saying last year all US troops would leave northern Syria, Washington has left some behind for at some bases but rolled back most of their operations.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.