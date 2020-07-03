Son Pays Poetic Tribute to Jewish Literary Giant Elie Wiesel on Anniversary of Death

The son of Elie Wiesel — the Holocaust survivor, literary giant and human rights advocate who passed away in July 2016 — has paid a moving tribute to this father on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Written in poetic form, the post on Facebook by Elisha Wiesel recalled his father’s belief that one had to both speak up against injustice and oppression, but restrain the temptation to express hurtful sentiments.

Wrote the younger Wiesel:

If you remember my father,

Then remember the softness that was his strength.

If you hear his admonition that silence helps the oppressor,

And take it to heart,

Then know as well that he knew how to be silent

When the temptation was to judge,

Or shame,

Or say something hurtful.

If you remember my father,

May you find your voice for the justice that you envision.

And may you find that place of silence too.

In an interview earlier this year with the JNS news agency, Elisha Wiesel talked about how he read his father’s most well-known work — Night, in which he told of his experiences in Auschwitz and Buchenwald — as a teenager.

“My father was very clear: Every time someone asked what he aspired to be, he said, ‘A good Jew,'” Elisha Wiesel said.