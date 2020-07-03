Friday, July 3rd | 12 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Texas Repudiates Ex-Professor Who Called for Israel to Be Bombed ‘Until the Sand Turns to Glass’

Why Jordan Shields Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi From Extradition to US

Iran Threatens Retaliation After What It Calls Possible Cyberattack on Nuclear Site

Many Americans’ July 4 Celebrations Go Virtual as COVID-19 Cases Surge

US Jews Will Continue to Help Build a ‘More Just Society,’ Top Group Says in July Fourth Message

Son Pays Poetic Tribute to Jewish Literary Giant Elie Wiesel on Anniversary of Death

Toronto Restaurant Tells Customers, ‘Zionists Not Welcome’

New Managing Editor at New York Times an ‘Antisemite’? Check It Out First

UN Suspends Two Middle East Peacekeeping Staff Over Sexual Misconduct

Terrorists Convicted for Antisemitic Murder of Daniel Pearl in Pakistan Could Go Free This Year

July 3, 2020 12:38 pm
0

Son Pays Poetic Tribute to Jewish Literary Giant Elie Wiesel on Anniversary of Death

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Late Holocaust survivor and Noble Laureate Elie Wiesel. Photo: Reuters / Chip East / File.

The son of Elie Wiesel — the Holocaust survivor, literary giant and human rights advocate who passed away in July 2016 — has paid a moving tribute to this father on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Written in poetic form, the post on Facebook by Elisha Wiesel recalled his father’s belief that one had to both speak up against injustice and oppression, but restrain the temptation to express hurtful sentiments.

Wrote the younger Wiesel:

If you remember my father,
Then remember the softness that was his strength.

If you hear his admonition that silence helps the oppressor,
And take it to heart,
Then know as well that he knew how to be silent
When the temptation was to judge,
Or shame,
Or say something hurtful.

If you remember my father,
May you find your voice for the justice that you envision.
And may you find that place of silence too.

In an interview earlier this year with the JNS news agency, Elisha Wiesel talked about how he read his father’s most well-known work — Night, in which he told of his experiences in Auschwitz and Buchenwald — as a teenager.

“My father was very clear: Every time someone asked what he aspired to be, he said, ‘A good Jew,'” Elisha Wiesel said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.