Seth Rogen Stars Opposite Himself in New Trailer for ‘An American Pickle’

July 5, 2020 7:13 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum in “An American Pickle.” Photo: Screenshot.

The first trailer for “An American Pickle,” a comedic film starring Seth Rogen that is set to premiere on Aug. 6, was released on Friday by HBO Max. 

In the film Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a Polish-Jewish ditch digger who immigrates to the US with his wife in 1919 to fulfill his “American dream.” One day, while working at a pickle factory, he falls into a vat of brine. He emerges from the vat 100 years later, fully preserved, in present-day Brooklyn. When he looks for his family, Herschel discovers his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben (also played by Rogen), a computer coder who Herschel has a hard time relating to.

The film is based on Simon Rich’s four-part novella “Sell Out,” which was originally published in The New Yorker in 2013. Rich also wrote the film’s screenplay.  Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver served as producers. The film is directed by Brandon Trost, who Rogen has previously worked with on “This Is The End,” “Neighbors,” “The Interview,” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

“An American Pickle” will be the first original feature film released by HBO Max, which launched on May 27.

