July 6, 2020

July 6, 2020 3:18 pm
0

Bedouins Pay Tribute to Jewish Man Who Lost Life Saving Mother and Three Children at Southern Israeli Lake

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Bedouins at the funeral of Michael Ben Zikri, July 6, 2020. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

In a scene of coexistence between ethnic groups, a group of Israeli Bedouins attended the funeral on Sunday of an Israeli Jewish man who died last week after rescuing a Bedouin mother and three of her children from drowning.

Michael Ben Zikri lost his life on Friday at a lake near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon when drowned after rescuing four members of the al-Karem family, who live in the Bedouin village of Hura.

A video posted to Twitter showed a group of young Bedouins gathered at Ben Zikri’s funeral holding hand-lettered placards in tribute to the deceased.

On Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s office announced that he would award a new special commendation to Ben Zikri, hailing him as an “example of civic action.”

