Bedouins Pay Tribute to Jewish Man Who Lost Life Saving Mother and Three Children at Southern Israeli Lake

In a scene of coexistence between ethnic groups, a group of Israeli Bedouins attended the funeral on Sunday of an Israeli Jewish man who died last week after rescuing a Bedouin mother and three of her children from drowning.

Michael Ben Zikri lost his life on Friday at a lake near the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon when drowned after rescuing four members of the al-Karem family, who live in the Bedouin village of Hura.

A video posted to Twitter showed a group of young Bedouins gathered at Ben Zikri’s funeral holding hand-lettered placards in tribute to the deceased.

Dozens of Muslim Bedouins came to pay their final respect to Jewish hero Michael Ben Zikri who, in a brave act, drowned while saving a woman and 3 children from their village. May his memory forever be a blessing.

On Monday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s office announced that he would award a new special commendation to Ben Zikri, hailing him as an “example of civic action.”