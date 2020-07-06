Monday, July 6th | 14 Tammuz 5780

Iran Says It Has Built Underground Missile Cities Along Gulf Coastline

Fire at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility Caused Significant Damage: Spokesman

July 6, 2020 9:14 am
Iran Says It Has Built Underground Missile Cities Along Gulf Coastline

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian locally-made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean, near the entrance to the Gulf, June 17, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Tehran has built underground “missile cities” along the Gulf coastline, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said on Sunday, warning of a “nightmare for Iran’s enemies.”

“Iran has established underground onshore and offshore missile cities all along the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that would be a nightmare for Iran’s enemies,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told the Sobh-e Sadeq weekly.

