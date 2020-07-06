Monday, July 6th | 14 Tammuz 5780

July 6, 2020 9:56 am
0

Mossad Head’s Tenure Extended by Six Months Due to ‘Security Challenges’

avatar by JNS.org

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen speaks at a Cyber Week at Tel Aviv University on June 24, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Mossad director Yossi Cohen’s tenure would be extended by six months.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu had asked Cohen to extend his term at the helm of the intelligence agency “due to the security challenges facing the state of Israel.”

Cohen agreed to the request and will begin his sixth term in office in January 21, 2021, according to the statement.

