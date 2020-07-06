Netflix Airs Anne Frank Documentary That Also Features Stories of Holocaust Survivors

A documentary titled “#Anne Frank — Parallel Stories” began streaming on Netflix this month.

The 2019 film — narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren — shares the story of the teenage diarist who died in the Holocaust alongside those of five female survivors of the Nazi genocide, who retell their experiences on camera.

The survivors featured in the documentary faced deportation and suffering during childhood and adolescence like Frank, but were fortunately able to stay alive.

As a young German Jewish girl, Frank kept a diary of her family’s two years in hiding in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. The family was eventually captured and deported to Nazi concentration camps where they all died except for Frank’s father, Otto.

Mirren tells Frank’s story through the pages of her diary.

The documentary includes commentary from historians and professors, and a guide through some of significant places in Frank’s life, as well as those of the survivors.

Watch a trailer for the film below: