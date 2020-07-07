Argentinian University Professor Offers Bonus to ‘Whoever Finds a Poor Jew’

JNS.org – A university professor in Argentina has declared that he will give a bonus to “whoever finds a poor Jew.”

During an online international politics class through the 21st Century Business University located in Córdoba, Argentina, Esteban Lizondo also apparently remarked that the State of Israel’s creation was a surrender to the “Zionist lobby” in exchange for money.

The money “demonstrates the power that the Jews have,” said Lizondo.

He added that “they are capable of handling business and financial enterprises to continue enriching themselves. And not for nothing, go fight a Jew for money.”

Lizondo also said, “Why do you guys think the Nazis killed so many Jews? Because of the envy they had. Imagine Germans bleeding to death in a terminal economic crisis, with hyperinflation, and the Jews … they kept getting rich.”

An unnamed student of Lizondo recorded the class and posted it on Twitter. He also reported the incident to the Córdoba branch of the Argentine Jewish umbrella organization DAIA, which communicated to the university that it is against Argentine law to “by any means encourage or initiate persecution or hatred against a person or groups of people because of their race, religion, nationality or political ideas.”

The university stated that it doesn’t tolerate discrimination, and that the incident will be investigated. If the accusations are validated, the “maximum” punishment would be enacted, said the university administration.