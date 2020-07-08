Amid DeSean Jackson Furor, Jewish Ex-MLB Player Kevin Youkilis Offers to Speak With Fellow Athletes on Antisemitism

A Jewish ex-MLB baseball player offered on Wednesday to teach fellow athletes about antisemitism and how specific hateful ideas inspired by it have reverberated across generations.

Responding to a inflammatory tweet published by former NBA basketball player Stephen Jackson defending current NFL football star DeSean Jackson for sharing online an antisemitic quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, Kevin Youkilis — a retired first and third baseman who spent most of his decade-long career with the Boston Red Sox — wrote, “Here to sit down & talk about how that quote is hateful & has instilled fear within the Jewish community for decades. So many of us within the Jewish community have marched & stood behind the cause to end all bigotry. Hope you find it in your heart to apologize for this.”

DeSean Jackson apologized on Tuesday for tweeting the previous day a photograph of a page of a book featuring highlighted portions which claimed that Hitler had said that “white Jews” knew they were not the true descendants of Israel, that black Americans actually were, and that Jews would “extort America” in “their plan for world domination.”

The page comes from the book The Hidden Treasure That Lies in Plain Sight 4: The Day of the Lord and the End of America. The author is Jeremy Shorter and his biography reveals the ideological source of his claims and the book’s origins: “he has uncovered startling evidence indicating that his true heritage stems back to the ancient Biblical Hebrew Israelites. He later went on to create a website called, Israelites Unite, while researching, he found out about himself and his people. Later on he compiled all the research that he had from his site and decided to publish a book about his findings.”

While not all members of the “Black Hebrew Israelite” movement adopt racist views, enough do that the Southern Poverty Law Center has researched them and lists many in its file on “active black separatist groups.”

This claim that America’s Jews are fraudulent also recurs in the speeches of Nation of Islam (NOI) leader Louis Farrakhan who said in his recent Fourth of July speech that, “Mr. [Jason] Greenblatt [of the ADL], you are Satan. Those of you who say that you are Jews, I will not even give you the honor of calling you a Jew — you are not a Jew. You are so-called [Jews]. … It is my job now to pull the cover off of Satan, so that every Muslim, when he sees Satan, [will] pick up a stone, as we do in Mecca.”