Wednesday, July 8th | 16 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Public Campaign Launched to Remove Three-Hour Antisemitic Speech by Louis Farrakhan From YouTube

Iran Inks Deal With Assad Regime to Boost Syria’s Air Defenses

US Supreme Court Shields Religious Schools From Employment Lawsuits

US Withdrawal From WHO Over Claims of China Influence to Take Effect July 2021: UN

Russia, China Veto UN Approval of Aid Deliveries to Syria From Turkey

Why Cairo Has Stayed (Mostly) Silent as Israel Considers Sovereignty

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 12,000 as Lockdown Curbs Ease

Australia-Israel Relationship a ‘Mateship’ Based on Trade, Trust and Mutual Values

Report: Mossad Thwarts Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israeli Embassies

Israel Central Bank’s Abir Says Buying Corporate Bonds to Prevent Layoffs

July 8, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Iran Inks Deal With Assad Regime to Boost Syria’s Air Defenses

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

The Tehran and Damascus regimes signed a military cooperation agreement on Wednesday as part of which Iran will boost Syria’s air defenses, according to media reports.

The head of Iran’s armed forces, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, was quoted by state TV as saying the deal was meant to “confront pressures by America.”

In recent years, Israel has carried out numerous air strikes in Syria to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country and thwart the transfer of advanced weaponry to Tehran’s Lebanon-based Shi’a proxy, Hezbollah.

Also, in April 2018, the US launched a volley of cruise missiles at a Syrian Air Force base in response to the use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime against civilians.

Iran and Russia have been the Assad regime’s main allies in the civil war that has raged in Syria for nearly a decade now.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.