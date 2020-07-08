Report: Mossad Thwarts Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israeli Embassies

JNS.org – The Mossad has prevented multiple Iranian attacks against Israeli embassies in Europe and elsewhere, Channel 12 reported on Monday night.

According to the report, the Mossad cooperated with local intelligence agencies to prevent the attacks, whose exact locations have not been disclosed. The thwarted attacks on Israeli diplomatic missions come on the backdrop of a series of recent, unexplained explosions at nuclear and power facilities across Iran.

The damage from the explosion and subsequent fires at Natanz are estimated to have set back Iran’s nuclear program by a year.

A New York Times report on Sunday quoted an unnamed Middle Eastern intelligence official as saying that “Israel was responsible for the attack … using a powerful bomb.” Jerusalem has denied involvement.