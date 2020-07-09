Thursday, July 9th | 17 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Lawmaker Running for Prime Minister Would Move Embassy to Jerusalem

Senate Amendment Would Prohibit US Funding for West Bank Sovereignty Application

Fifty-Two Years Late Isn’t Too Late

Protests Over Economy in Israel May Turn Violent, Opposition Leader Says

Why Voters Should Ensure Candidates Adopt the IHRA Definition of Anti-Semitism

The Increasing Radicalism of Peter Beinart Must Be Confronted

Following COVID-19 — Right Over the Green Line

Countering Anti-Israel Hate at Columbia University

Sociology and the Rebbe

‘No Appetite’ in Biden Campaign for Anti-Israel Platform Change Sought by Palestinians

July 9, 2020 9:21 am
0

Canadian Lawmaker Running for Prime Minister Would Move Embassy to Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Canadian Parliament member Erin O’Toole (right) with Andrew Scheer, who serves as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and leader of the Official Opposition, months after the Conservative Party leadership election in 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Canadian lawmaker Erin O’Toole said on Wednesday that he would move his country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem if he were elected the next prime minister.

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, and the modern presence there just cements this. The Knesset, the Supreme Court and Foreign Ministry are all in west Jerusalem,” O’Toole said in a video posted on Facebook.

O’Toole, a member of Canada’s Conservative Party, also said he would expand relations with Israel. He said that former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was a strong supporter, but that relations with the Jewish state have “weakened and wavered” under current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada and Israel have strong, multidimensional bilateral relations, marked by existing political, economic, social and cultural ties. Support for Israel, especially for the nation’s right to live in peace and security with its neighbors, has been at the core of Canada’s Middle East policy since 1948.

Related coverage

July 9, 2020 9:14 am
0

Senate Amendment Would Prohibit US Funding for West Bank Sovereignty Application

JNS.org - A Senate amendment has been introduced that would prohibit US funding for Israel to apply sovereignty to parts...

Trudeau has, however, cautioned about the imminent extension of Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, more commonly referred to as the West Bank. Canada also voted against what was seen as a policy unfavorable to Israel—and what Trudeau explained was support for the two-state solution with the Palestinians—at the United Nations in December.

O’Toole tweeted back in February: “Canada needs to stand with Israel again, as we did under Stephen Harper. It’s time to recognize the reality that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital and move our embassy there.”

He also said: “I stand with Israel. Yesterday, today and always.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.