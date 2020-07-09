Thursday, July 9th | 17 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Pledges More Welfare Spending as COVID Forces New Shutdowns

NFL Player Zach Banner Shares Star of David ‘Stronger Than Hate’ Design in Wake of DeSean Jackson Antisemitism Scandal

Dershowitz: Is the ‘Black Lives Matter’ Platform Antisemitic?

Fierce Backlash After New York City Tweet Features Palestinian Flag, Omits Israeli One

Memorial Dedicated to Albanians Who Rescued Jews During Holocaust: ‘An Inspiring Story of Humanity, Courage and Honor’

New York Times Beinart Op-Ed Calling for End of Israel Met With Scorn

Ex-NBA Player Stephen Jackson Says He Used ‘Wrong Words’ to Defend NFL Star DeSean Jackson’s Antisemitic Posts

Top Canadian Jewish Group Files Hate Crimes Complaint After High School Protesters Shout ‘Jews Are Our Dogs’

Israeli Company Developing 75-Minute COVID-19 Test Kit

Severe Bread Shortages Loom for Syria as Fresh US Sanctions Grip

July 9, 2020 3:38 pm
0

Netanyahu Pledges More Welfare Spending as COVID Forces New Shutdowns

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Police officers patrol near a road block, on Elad, Israel, June 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new welfare package on Thursday for Israelis who have lost livelihoods due to the coronavirus crisis, saying the measures would provide an economic safety net for the coming year.

A surge in contagion prompted the government to reimpose closures on businesses this week, dashing hopes of a recovery from a record 21% unemployment and stoking anger at the slow payout of $29 billion in aid previously pledged by the state.

In a televised news conference, Netanyahu said Israel would make those who lost jobs to the crisis eligible for welfare through to mid-2021, provide retraining for “coronavirus-era professions” and expedite grants for ailing businesses.

“We want to arrive at a situation where people know how we will manage to live over the coming year,” he said. “It would cover all of the losses, but we have to provide a security net.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.