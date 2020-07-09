Top US Jewish Group Urges Zero Tolerance for Antisemitism Amid Ongoing Surge of Jew-Hatred

A top US Jewish group raised the alarm on Thursday about an ongoing rise in antisemitism across America.

“We are outraged by recent instances of blatant antisemitism in America, many of which manifest in actions by anti-Israel individuals and organizations seeking to co-opt the national reckoning with racial inequity,” Arthur Stark, chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chair, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP), said in a statement. “By taking advantage of the increased media spotlight on social justice they seek to spread their bigoted messages of hatred toward the Jewish people.”

“To make matters worse, this comes at a time when Jews are already experiencing sharply increased antisemitism in the US and abroad, including being scapegoated by extremists looking to place blame for the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CoP leaders added.

“The horrific acts of hate-filled vandalism, destruction of property, and flagrant expressions of Jew-hatred, including baseless charges reminiscent of age-old canards such as the blood libel, directly threaten the safety and security of the American Jewish community,” the statement noted. “While it is clear that those perpetrating these acts are a tiny minority whose views are rejected by the vast majority of Americans, we are nonetheless profoundly disturbed by this surge in pronouncements of Jew-hatred.”

“Also troubling is the antisemitism and hate that continues to pervade social media,” it continued. “Recent vitriol from high-profile personalities, some spreading the racist bigotry of Louis Farrakhan, is abhorrent and unacceptable. Those who have influence should not be trafficking in or tolerating the promotion of Jew-hatred, but rather should be vociferously condemning it.”

“No group should have to suffer indignities, threats, and acts of violence,” Stark, Daroff and Hoenlein declared. “Every American must forcefully reject this dangerous incitement and denounce these calls for bigotry.”

They concluded: