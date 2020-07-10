Friday, July 10th | 18 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia, China Veto Syria Aid Via Turkey for Second Time This Week

DeSean Jackson Accepts Fellow NFL Wide Receiver Julian Edelman’s Invite to Learn More About Holocaust

Report: TikTok Removes Group of Videos That Mocked Holocaust Victims

Kenneth Marcus Steps Down From Top US Education Department Civil Rights Post

Peter Beinart’s One-State Call Earns Praise of Israel-Hater Linda Sarsour

Israel’s Netanyahu Rebuts Request From France’s Macron to Nix West Bank Annexation Plans

Online Retailer SHEIN Apologizes, Removes Swastika Necklace From Sale Following Outrage

Advisor’s Killing Deepens Iraqi Leader’s Face-Off With Militias

Post-Trump Era a Possibility, Europeans See No Quick Fix to US Ties

Far-Right and Far-Left Crime Rise in Germany in 2019

July 10, 2020 2:28 pm
0

Russia, China Veto Syria Aid Via Turkey for Second Time This Week

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saher al-Ali’s family members sift through belongings at their damaged house in the rebel-held town of Nairab, Idlib region, Syria, April 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi.

Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by Western members of the UN Security Council to extend approval — which expires on Friday — for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next six months.

The United Nations says millions of Syrian civilians in the country’s northwest depend on the humanitarian aid delivered from Turkey, describing it as a “lifeline.” The remaining 13 council members voted in favor of the resolution on Friday.

The 15-member council has been split, with most members pitted against Syrian ally Russia and China, who want to cut the number of border crossings to one, arguing those areas can be reached with humanitarian help from within Syria.

This was the third failed vote on the issue by the council and the second vetoes by Russia and China this week.

Related coverage

July 10, 2020 1:52 pm
0

Report: TikTok Removes Group of Videos That Mocked Holocaust Victims

The TikTok social media network has deleted a group of videos using an antisemitic song that garnered more than 6.5...

The Security Council first authorized the cross-border aid operation into Syria six year ago, which also included access from Jordan and Iraq. Those crossings were cut in January due to opposition by Russia and China.

On Tuesday, Russia and China vetoed a bid to extend for a year approval of the two Turkey crossings. The remaining 13 members voted in favor of the resolution, drafted by Germany and Belgium. Russia then failed to win enough support on Wednesday for its proposal to authorize one crossing for six months.

The council is now expected to vote on a second Russian draft text to approve aid deliveries for one Turkish crossing for one year. But because the council is operating virtually during the coronavirus pandemic, members have 24 hours to cast a vote so a decision would not be known until Saturday.

Russia has vetoed 16 council resolutions on Syria since Syria‘s President Bashar al-Assad cracked down on protesters in 2011, leading to civil war. For many of those votes, Moscow has been backed in the council by China.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.